Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Unforgivable’







After tonight’s new episode, it makes some sense to want more from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 6. From the jump here, we’re very-much curious in what lies ahead! The title for the next installment is “Unforgivable” and based on what we’re seeing right now, we’re going to see business and politics mix in a rather dangerous way.

Want to get a few more details all about that? Then we suggest that you check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

10/21/2021 (10:02PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell must provide protection when a gubernatorial candidate makes quick enemies of the K-O. Reggie is assigned a dangerous task. A figure from Eddie’s past makes life difficult for Stabler. TV-14

We’re hoping that the writers are teeing up an especially-significant story here when you consider the timing of it all. After all, this episode is coming immediately after the 500th installment of Law & Order: SVU. We can’t state strongly enough that there’s a lot of potential for stronger ratings here, but also (of course) more problems for one Elliot Stabler. Nothing every comes easy for him, though it’s equally fair to say that he has a tendency to make things a little bit harder for himself, as well.

If the reports are true that this season is being told in eight-episode blocks, then there is a chance we’re building towards the finale of part 1. If that is the case, there’s obviously a LOT that needs to be addressed, especially as we continue to wonder if Elliot is in too deep or has bitten off a little bit more than he can chew.

