Yellowstone season 4 video: Jacki Weaver teases awesome new villain







It takes all of about three seconds to realize that Jacki Weaver is going to be incredible on Yellowstone season 4 as Caroline Warner. She’s intelligent, formidable, and at the same time completely terrifying.

Want to get a better sense of all of these things? Then just take a look at the video at the bottom of this article! In this, the actress speaks on her character, who is the CEO of Market Equities and with that, one of the most powerful business-minded people in the country. Her words strike fear almost the moment that she arrives, and you recognize soon after that she takes no prisoners. The Dutton family and the ranch are standing in her way; how far would she go to get them to vacate?

We know that entering season 4, one of the prevailing theories out there is that Market Equities and/or Roarke are responsible for what happened to John, Beth, and Kayce — and upon seeing Caroline in action, we understand some of that suspicion further. We recognize fully that she is the sort of person who could be capable of a lot of surprising, chaotic things. However, that also does not guarantee that she’s actually done it. She’s someone who could play the long game and encourage other people to take the fall while she rises to the top.

Hopefully, you’re going to have a chance to see Warner pretty early on after Yellowstone season 4 premieres on November 7. Just based on what we’ve got here alone, it feels clear already that we are in for a treat.

What do want to see from Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner on Yellowstone season 4?

