Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 5 spoilers: #500 is here!







Next week Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 5 is here, and it easily is one of the most important episodes in some time. At the very least, it’s the biggest episode in our mind since the first crossover with Organized Crime. It’s the 500th installment of the show! While story-wise it may or may not hold as much significance as Stabler’s return to this world, we are talking still about something that honors this show and everything it has accomplished. It’s given a voice to some many victims out there, told compelling stories, and also featured great performances. For a lot of actors out there on SVU is in some way a rite of passage, and very much what a lot of them aspire to do at some point.

Now, let’s get to the story of this particular hour. Below, you can check out the full SVU season 23 episode 5 synopsis with some more updates all about what lies ahead:

10/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : Amaro asks the SVU for help in clearing a convicted man’s name and brings a figure from Benson’s past back into her life. TV-14

It has been confirmed already that Peter Hermann will be joining Danny Pino as big guest stars for this episode. It’s possible that the two will be joined by a few others but, for the time being, NBC is keeping some parts of their story under wraps. It’s simply our hope that this show does a great job of looking towards the past, while still staying focused on the present. You can’t completely shy away from the problems of now; luckily, we know that this franchise likes to be one of the most topical out there.

