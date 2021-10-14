Station 19 season 5 episode 4 spoilers: ‘100% or Nothing’







Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see Station 19 season 5 episode 4, and this is one that could both continue current stories and establish new ones. Take, for example, the conflict between Andy and Sullivan. While we’d love most of the story to be themed around a singular station again, it doesn’t appear as though we’re getting there in the immediate future.

Instead, “100% or Nothing” will feature two different stations each getting some more Crisis One Training, while at the same time Jack finds himself in a position to help someone in a surprising place. There’s probably more to this story than what ABC is telling us right now, but we can’t fault them for wanting to preserve certain things until the very last minute.

Below, check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“100% or Nothing” – Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what are we hoping to see before at least this first run of episodes comes to a close? There are a handful of different things. Take, for starters, some significant movement forward in some of the key relationships. Take, for example, Andy and Sullivan, or maybe even something more for Dean and Vic. We also are hoping to consolidate the story a little bit further, and maybe give us another rescue or two that is surprising in either its location or scope. We don’t find crossovers to be 100% necessarily, so we won’t be that mad if they are excluded.

