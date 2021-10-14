





Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll of course give you an answer to that, plus dive further into season 2!

Given that tonight does mark the season premiere of another network show in Legacies, we absolutely understand the desire for more. Unfortunately, we come bearing some rather-sad news today: The show is still off the air for a little while longer. We’re going to be stuck instead waiting until Thursday, October 28 to see the premiere, which is of course going to have a lot going on from the very beginning. Walker will realize that he is in danger; with that being said, what’s he going to do about it? You’ll see at least some of that play out over the course of this episode, and he’ll be looking for a way to secure his safety.

Beyond just this, of course we’ll learn more about what Micki is up to while undercover! While this episode may serve as a way to get some answers following the end of season 1, it will also serve as an introduction-of-sorts to everything coming up later.

Want a few more details? Then take a look at the Walker season 2 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki’s cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#201). Original airdate 10/28/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

