Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s finale, are you interested in seeing a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3? As you would imagine, there are a few things to talk through here!

So where do we begin? We should start off with the oh-so-exciting news that the series is coming back for more! This was first confirmed even before the second season premiered, and that marks another reminder of just how confident Paramount+ is in the future of the Star Trek franchise as a whole. They have multiple series on the air now plus more in development, and we don’t have a sense that any of that is slowing down anytime soon.

There are a number of reasons for the appeal of Lower Decks, and a lot of it begins with the show’s tone. It’s a little more comedic than anything else in the Star Trek world and that allows the writers to be self-deprecating and to take some risks that you wouldn’t see almost anywhere else. Also, it’s another dimension to the franchise in general; it’s true to the world, but also still unique in its storytelling.

Now, let’s get to the subject of a possible premiere. We know that it can take a good bit of time to animate a batch of ten episodes, but with the early renewal in mind, we do think there’s hope it could surface at some point in 2022. Animated shows in general aren’t beholden to the same restrictions as scripted shows during the pandemic, so we don’t imagine that this will have all that much of an impact on what lies ahead.

While you do wait for more episodes, remember there’s a lot of other great stuff coming in the Star Trek world; we’ll always be most excited about Star Trek: Picard, though that is due mostly to seeing Sir Patrick Stewart front and center.

What do you want to see on a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

