Cobra Kai season 4: Will another trailer come out before premiere?







There’s a good chance you heard the news already that Cobra Kai season 4 is coming to Netflix on December 31, and absolutely that’s a cause worthy of celebration. How can you not want more of this series? With Daniel and Johnny now working together it feels like we’ve got a good premise set up for what lies ahead; now, we just have to wait and see what’s on the other side.

Recently, we had a trailer that showed off at least some of what’s going to be coming over the rest of the season. But is that going to be all we end up seeing? Is there another preview coming down the road? There are some things worth thinking about here.

New Cobra Kai video! Check out our thoughts leading into the new season below. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

We think that if you’re Netflix, you obviously want to do whatever you can to promote this series to the best of your ability. While it may be true that it’s already generating a lot of attention on its own, this is one of your most-popular shows! We’ve also got more than two months still between now and the premiere; that’s why it feels so inevitable that at least one more bit of video footage is going to surface between now and then. Maybe it’s a minute-long new trailer, or maybe it’s a few more sneak peeks.

Netflix has already shown that they’re going to be going all-in on Cobra Kai for the immediate future; they have already renewed the show for a season 5, and we’re in a spot where we’re thinking already about what sort of spin-offs they could be contemplating down the road if they want to go that route.

So, for now, expect something further from this world; you may just have to wait a while to see it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai

What would you want to see in another Cobra Kai season 4 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







