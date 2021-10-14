Another Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following the premiere today can you expect an Another Life season 3 renewal to happen? Or, are we currently looking towards the end of the road? Just as you would imagine, there are a number of things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? It’s only natural to start with the current state of things for the Katee Sackhoff space drama: Nothing is confirmed as of yet. Like a number of other scripted entities Another Life faced a long road towards making season 2 a reality, as they had to contend with a global health crisis and a number of other factors that were crashing against it. It’s possible that all of this could impact viewership, at least in the sense that it’s been so long since the last season aired. In theory, it is possible that some people will have forgotten about it; at the very least, this is something that the show needs to contend with as it finds its audience.

Another factor in the renewal could just be that space-set shows are often fairly expensive to producer, as there are a number of special effects and other things that need to be accounted for. Netflix also just has a ton of programming in general — they’re not beholden to putting a lot of different shows on the air just for the sake of doing so. If they don’t think a viable financial future is present here, they will cancel Another Life and move on. We’ve seen them do that time and time again with a number of their shows.

If you do want to see another season happen here, the best way you can ultimately do that as by watching the season soon and doing so from start to finish; that doesn’t mean you have to do it this weekend, but Netflix wants to know there would be a passionate demand for more. If viewers don’t finish season 2 within the first couple of months of its release, that will look like the audience doesn’t care that much. This is something they’re going to have to contend with.

