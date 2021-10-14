Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 photo: What are Danny, Baez up to?







With Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 poised to air on CBS in just over a day, why not focus in on the story once more?

For the sake of this particular article, we want to get very specific on Danny and Baez. After all, we want them to have some great cases! The storyline for episode 2 feels a little muted, though that may be in part due to the funny way the premiere ended with Donnie Wahlberg getting close to channeling the New Kids on the Block part of himself.

The photo above is one of the first looks we’ve had of Donnie and Marisa Ramirez from “Protective Instincts” and per CBS, the two are set to investigate the “murder of a restaurant delivery man.” Are things really that simple? We’ll have to wait and see to be sure, but very rarely are they within the world of this show are they easy to anticipate. We imagine that these two characters will figure out that there is something so much more sinister coming beyond what the two of them would ever predict. Go ahead and prepare yourself for that, or for some other surprises to creep their way in here and there.

By the end of this episode, our hope is mostly that this is just a case that is memorable and two weeks from now, we’re still talking a little bit more about what transpired. After all, isn’t Blue Bloods as a series so much better when we have stuff that carries over? Right now, it feels like Frank and Erin have more of the long-term stories with what’s going on with their employment status.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see next for Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







