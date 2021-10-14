American Horror Story: Double Feature finale spoilers: Save humanity!







Next week on FX, it’s finally here: The American Horror Story: Double Feature finale. So what can you expect to see throughout?

Well, for starters, this episode is going to be about trying to preserve the entire future of humanity. So, no real stakes here, right? The title is “The Future Perfect,” but it’s not altogether clear if that sort of perfection is going to be fully achieved or not.

The first thing we should say is this: Based on the synopsis for the finale, Sarah Paulson’s character of Mamie will be front and center moving forward:

Mamie takes matters into her own hands; the fate of the future is revealed.

When you think about this, doesn’t it make a certain degree of sense for Paulson to have a spotlight? Her role on the first half of Double Feature was a little more limited, and at the moment, it’s not altogether confirmed if she is going to have some big role or not in the franchise moving forward.

In general, we’re expecting more chaos to come from these multiple timelines, including at least some answers and a possible tease for what’s next for the show. We know that there is already a season 11 coming and American Horror Story is notorious for dropping some Easter eggs here and there.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to the American Horror Story: Double Feature finale?

