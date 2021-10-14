





Tonight’s The Masked Singer episode proved to be competitive, and there were some really fun performers we had a chance to see! For example, we love so much about the Mallard from start to finish. Meanwhile, that Caterpillar costume has to be really hard to even move around in!

So who ended up being eliminated at the end of the episode? Think in terms of the Cupcake! The question then became, of course, who was actually under said mask. A number of the judges’ guesses were just WAY too far out of left field and didn’t make that much sense — there are some people who, to be frank, are too busy for the show.

Of course, we didn’t expect the legendary Ruth Pointer on the show tonight! She doesn’t need to do this show at all but must have loved the chance. This show did allow her to show another side of herself, and we know already that bringing on board legends is something that producers absolutely love to do. This gives them an opportunity to really highlight certain parts of music history — you appeal to viewers who have been following them for years, and then you can also introduce them to new generations at the same time.

Also, the costumes still remain top-notch. This is turning out to be one of the more unpredictable seasons, but we gotta say that it still remains rather weird that a music icon like Pointer would end up being eliminated earlier than some other people who don’t have anywhere near the cloud or the history in this particular industry. That part of this show will always feel a little bit weird.

