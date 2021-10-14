Survivor 41 episode 5 preview: Could a tribe swap happen?







As we prepared for Survivor 41 episode 5 on CBS next week, there was one question on our mind: Would we get a tribe swap? Is that moment finally here? This is typically when we see something like that happen, and we know that Survivor does like to constantly keep players on their toes.

Granted, we’ve seen already that this is a season where the producers are out to surprise these players at just about every turn.

One of the things that we did love about tonight’s episode is that, by and large, we appreciate the focus on the players. It felt less about advantages and instead, the focus was on real people. That’s what we’re going to be hoping for over the rest of the season.

As it is, it’s clear that the six people on Luvu have been in a dominant position in the game! After all, they haven’t lost an immunity challenge and couldn’t do it tonight, even with Deshawn trying to with every fabric of his being.

Based on the promo, it doesn’t look like a tribe swap is coming, at least just yet. We’ll see if that holds. The promo focused mostly instead on Genie finding a new clue at camp, while elsewhere, the target on Xander only expands further. Eventually, he’s going to need either a tribe swap or more challenge wins to have any real shot moving forward; at the moment, he’s more of a dead man walking with the current state of Yase.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 5?

