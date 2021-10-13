Dopesick episode 4 release date: Early details on what’s next







Following today’s three-episode premiere event, it’s understandable if you are curious about Dopesick episode 4 or want more details on what could be coming up next. Luckily, we’re here in order to lend a helping hand!

The first thing worth noting here is clearly the release date — Wednesday, October 20. Like a number of other Hulu series, the plan here is clearly to have a big rollout all at once, and then do episodes weekly the rest of the way.

So what makes Dopesick so compelling? It begins of course with the cast, led by the likes of Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever. Then, you get a little bit more into some of the subject matter. This is a show all about the early stages of the opioid crisis and how these pills were used, influenced, and sold.

In episode 4, prepare for the legal battle to ascend to new heights as the question comes down to narrative — how can you sell it that there are those struggling with the medication? Is this a case that they are harmful, or that the dosage simply isn’t enough? We know the answer from the outside looking in, but this show looks from all sides as we account for how we got here. It’s going to be a fascinating subject to explore, even if the subject matter can prove difficult. This is a crisis that has been going on for so many years; more than likely, you know of at least one person who has been impacted by it in some shape or form.

Prepare for the remaining episodes to be nuanced and as comprehensive as a story like this could be. If the show can ever spark just a few conversations out there, than the producing team will have done its job.

