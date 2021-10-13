Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 spoilers: A personal case for Atwater







Even before we get too close to Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 airing on NBC next week, there are a few things to know.

So where should we start here? Much of the case will take place in Burnside, a small neighborhood on the far south side of the city. Whatever happens here is going to impact Kevin Atwater in particular, and we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about that over time.

For now, though, let’s kick things off by sharing the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/20/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater realizes he has a very personal connection to the case. TV-14

Could this be a story that has long-term ramifications for this character? We sure hope so, especially since it feels like every single other series regular right now has a slightly more substantial story arc. Halstead and Upton, for example, have their relationship. Burgess and Ruzek have Makayla plus Kim’s recovery. With Voight, of course, there’s all of the incidents in his past, including the latest one, which has come home to roost in a rather significant fashion now. With Atwater and LaRoyce Hawkins, we’re just grateful for him to have a moment in the sun here.

Bonus scoop!

For those curious, the episode airing on October 27 is entitled “End of Watch,” and we’ve already got a few more details all about that:

10/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring but when things don’t add up, Voight and Burgess do some investigating of their own. TV-14

After this, we get into November sweeps, typically a big time for all TV shows.

