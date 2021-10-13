Succession season 3 spoilers: New premiere details!







The Succession season 3 is a mere matter of days away. Are you ready to check out the massive Roy family fallout? Things are going to be chaotic and after the events of the season 2 finale, the producers are wasting NO time trying to assess what is coming up next.

Of course, the first order of business here is going to be what Logan does next. Kendall just betrayed him in the most public way possible, and it’s not going to be easy for anyone to get to the other side of this. We’re excited, of course, to watch him try, mostly because he’s probably going to kick up more dirt and/or make a ton of enemies in the process.

If you’re interested in getting a few new specifics, go ahead now and check out the full Succession season 3 premiere synopsis below:

Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s team searches for safe harbor.

Kendall’s search for a home base is not going to be altogether easy. Just think about it for a moment here! Who is going to support him when most of his hiding places are also his dad’s? One of the other issues for Logan is that most of his kids are going to probably sit this fight out … or at least think more about themselves. If we had to guess, they’ll sit on the sidelines and watch the chaos so that eventually, they can swoop in and take some of the remaining spoils for themselves.

After SO much hype, we’re honestly just ready for the premiere to get here.

