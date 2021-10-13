





Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight? Is NBC really giving us four weeks in a row of new episodes?

Well, go ahead and consider us lucky tonight! There is another run of new episodes for all three shows tonight, which proves further that last year’s sporadic airings were mostly an anomaly caused by the global health crisis. We’re going to be getting new episodes next week in addition to tonight, so rest assured that our run of good fortune is going to continue for a while.

Unfortunately, what we can’t do right now is confirm that some good things are happening for all of the characters within the ensemble. For some more evidence on that, be sure to check out the synopses for all three episodes now below:

Chicago Med season 7 episode 4, “Status Quo, a.k.a. the Mess We’re In” – 10/13/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles helps Dylan with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. Stevie, Maggie and Vanessa investigate the legitimacy of a patient’s cancer diagnosis. Crockett is caught off-guard. Will pitches a new medical technology. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 4, “The Right Thing” – 10/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd spreads her wings as a lieutenant. Chief Hawkins rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett. Casey takes a trip out of town. A Ritter date night turns into an emergency situation. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 4, “In the Dark” – 10/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Upton and Ruzek answer an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation leads them down a dark path. TV-14

Out of these three episodes, the show we’re the most worried about is Chicago PD, mostly because of what’s happening with Hailey Upton. She is not Hank Voight; because of that, she is somewhat breaking under the pressure of the secret from the end of last season. Things are probably going to get worse well before they’re better, so be aware of that in advance…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







