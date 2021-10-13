NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2: Deeks struggles with new case







This weekend will bring us NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2, and we’re going to realize quickly just how emotional a story it is.

In the new promo below for “Fukushu,” you can get a good sense quite quickly of what sort of story this is going to be. It starts with the attack on a Japanese American veteran, someone who fought in Vietnam. Who caused him to be hospitalized? The evidence is there on the surface that this is a hate crime, and this causes NCIS and the whole team to spring into action faster than ever.

The nature of this case seems to also be something that breaks Marty Deeks emotionally, as he questions what has caused his country to get to this point. Why are we attacking each other simply due to who we are? We tend to think that Deeks is often the voice of a lot of people watching at home; he can be lighthearted and goofy, but also has this personal side where he’s refreshingly vulnerable. He asks the questions that so many of us wonder, even if they are at time rhetorical.

We’re not sure that this story will be able to give us many of us answers to the issues that haunt us; however, it can show a team banding together in order to make sure justice is served for someone who truly needs it. This is one of the more topical stories we’ve seen on NCIS: LA over the years and in showcasing this, we’re also confident the writers will give us a chance to get to know all of these characters further, as well.

