YOU renewed for season 4, leading up to season 3 premiere







Even though YOU season 3 is not premiering on Netflix until this Friday, the streaming service has already dropped some big news on its future.

In the video below, you can see 100% confirmation that the streaming service is bringing the Penn Badgley led series back for another batch of episodes … and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about it.

Even without getting into season 3, it feels fair to say already that YOU has had quite the unusual and interesting run on television. It started over on Lifetime, but it really didn’t blow up into something big until it started streaming on Netflix. It became an exclusive there in season 2, and while it’s been a long wait leading up to the season 3 premiere, we’re hoping in advance that it’s worthwhile. YOU is haunting, immersive, and above all compelling even if there is so much murder and wrongdoing at its core. It explores psychosis in a way that is similar to a Breaking Bad or a Dexter — ironically, YOU has even referenced the latter in some scripts already.

Hopefully, this early renewal means that we could get a YOU season 4 at some point in 2022 — if not then, maybe there’s a chance that you could see it in early 2023. We don’t think there’s any reason why we should be forced to wait too much longer than that, especially when you think about the fact that there are only 10 episodes in a given season.

What do you think about YOU being renewed for a season 4?

