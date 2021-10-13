Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? Is Ethan Choi still gone in season 7?







Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med in the middle of season 7? How worried should you be about the future of Dr. Ethan Choi?

If you’ve got some serious concerns about the character’s future on the NBC show we more than understand. He has been gone for the bulk of the season so far, mostly because he’s been in recovery from what happened at the end of the season. Even when he does come back (and he will eventually), it’s fair to say already that he’s not going to be the same person he once was. It’s going to take some time for him to get better both physically and mentally after what transpired, and rest assured the writers are going to focus on that.

Speaking in a recent interview over at TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Diane Frolov had to say about some of the specific plans for the Ethan character coming up:

“We have a couple of episodes devoted to his physical recovery, and then we’ll pursue the emotional and mental recovery.”

As we’ve reported over the past little while, the reason why Brian Tee is absent at the start of this season is because he’s at work on a different project. This is one that producers were aware of in advance and wanted to accommodate his schedule. It’s a smart move for them to make in order to ensure that Brian is fulfilled as a performer and can take advantage of what is in front of him. Remember that there’s already been a good bit of turnover on Chicago Med as of late, with both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta each leaving at the start of this season. Losing a third longtime regular would be a lot for this show to bear, especially since there are only so many original characters left.

Fingers crossed that we will see Ethan back within this world sooner rather than later.

