Yellowstone season 4 promo all about Beth, Rip, and danger







As you prepare to see Yellowstone season 4 arriving on Paramount Network next month, why not dive into one of the show’s love stories?

In particular, we’re putting the focus here on the relationship between Beth and Rip, two characters who have gone through a lot and clearly love each other — but may also face some of their biggest obstacles coming up very soon.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can get a reasonably good sense of what’s ahead courtesy of a brand-new promo … and it includes a lot of drama as Rip struggles to make sure Beth stays alive. This gives us more teases on the character’s future than any other preview over the past few months; we think that it’s at least evidence the character did not die at the scene of the explosion. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee she survives too much longer than that.

From the outside looking in, we do still think there’s a good chance that Beth survives, if for no other reason than that this story is SO much more compelling with her as a part of it. We know that Beth is capable of great things, and she’s probably going to start a fiery revolution like no other whenever she is able to recover … provided that she does.

The other lives that are in danger entering the premiere are those of John and Kayce Dutton — we’re going to be worried about both of them, as well, leading right up to the premiere, even if we have a hard time believing that Kevin Costner will be written out of the show.

"Every day with you is a gift." #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres Sunday November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/F0swy3sWu0 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 12, 2021

