Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 video: Will Erin run for the DA’s office?







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is going to be stuffed full of content — and there are also some interesting debates.

Take, for example, what’s happening with Frank Reagan as he considers his future. He’s got a new job offer from Lenny, and it’s actually one that would be attractive to anyone: It’s with the NFL! That is confirmed by Erin in one of the two sneak peeks below, and this certainly does add another interesting layer to the choice that Tom Selleck’s character is going to make.

Also, it just so turns out that there’s another wrinkle to what Frank is thinking about here, as well: How his position as Commissioner could impact Erin’s career. He’s well-aware of the fact that if he stays in his job in the long-term, it could severely impact her ability to become the DA. She’s currently weighing whether or not to run for the office, and Frank recognizes that there’s a legitimate concern of what the optics here would look like. He doesn’t want to run the risk of the Reagans being seen as some sort of dynasty in the city, or that people would vote against Erin because of her family’s reputation.

So when you think about all of this, Frank’s choice here is a little more complicated than anyone first realized. This is going to be all about him trying to figure out what is best for his future and also his daughter. We had thought at one point that money could be a significant factor in whatever choice he makes but at this point, we’re not sure that it is. Instead, it feels more like there are some other things weighing on his mind.

Given the procedural nature of Blue Bloods, it feels fair already to expect some sort of resolution over the course of this hour.

