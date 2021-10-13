The Blacklist season 9 premiere photo: Are Aram and Park together?







The Blacklist season 9 premiere is coming onto NBC a week from Thursday, and new photos definitely raise some questions.

Take, for example, what in the world is going on now with Aram and Park. Are these two a couple now? The image above makes us wonder heavily about that sort of thing — sure, it could be a friendly embrace, or maybe the two just haven’t seen each other in a long time. We know that there’s a two-year time jump coming and lives could’ve changed dramatically in that time. Of course, that would’ve also been time for the two to enter into a proper relationship.

If there is something happening here, we immediately worry about both characters because romances within the world of The Blacklist rarely end well. Just remember what happened to Samar! Our heart still breaks for her, especially since it looked like she and Aram were going to get married at one point.

Ultimately, though, the Task Force was disbanded at some point after season 8. If Aram and Park actually became something more than colleagues, they may have thought it was safe to do so and wouldn’t interfere with their work. However, moving into season 9 a cause is going to bring much of the Task Force back together — based on some of the details that are out there already, that cause is more than likely Dembe getting injured. This could be, somehow, the thing that brings Reddington back into the fold.

What do you most want to see for Aram and Park on The Blacklist season 9?

