Call the Midwife season 15: New filming update amidst false rumors

We have now made it into the month of July, and personally, we tend to think this is a great time to celebrate Call the Midwife.

After all, remember here that the series is currently deep into production on its fifteenth season! Also, the BBC One hit recently confirmed that they are not being canceled after some rumors circulated stating that this season would be the last one featuring the current cast. You have this season coming beginning on Christmas Day and after that, there is a prequel planned plus a feature film and then, eventually, a season 16 proper. You may just have to wait a little while in order to see it. There is certainly no reason for the British network to conclude the series, as it remains a global success story and serves as one of the finest examples of comfort viewing out there (even if it occasionally makes you sad).

If you head over to the official Call the Midwife Instagram page now, you can at least see a cheeky behind-the-scenes tease from what is one of the hottest days on the show’s set so far. Heat in the UK versus here in the US is often rather different — just remember that in Britain, air conditioning is less of a common thing. It just hits different after a little while!

What will the season 15 story be?

Sure, there are not many finer details out there, but we would imagine that as the series moves further into the 1970’s, we will see stories about how Nonnatus House tries to figure out its place in an ever-changing world where hospital births are increasingly common. We also remain curious as to Trixie’s future storylines given that Olly Rix (Matthew) does not appear to be returning to the series anytime soon.

