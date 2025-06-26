Call the Midwife season 16 still happening, BBC One confirms

One day removed from reports putting into question the future of Call the Midwife at BBC One, the network has done something quite nice — release a statement to put our minds at ease.

Before we get too much into that, let’s explain how we got here. Yesterday, reports first surfaced indicating that season 15 would be the final batch of episodes — and presumably, the last time you would see a number of beloved characters. That report felt strange from the start, mostly because the aforementioned network had already confirmed both a feature film and also a season 16! While there is also a prequel coming, we imagine that it, at least, will feature a number of new cast members.

Now, here is what the network had to say in their statement, which was posted on the show’s official Instagram:

“The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come. As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

Now, is it possible that some cast members will not be in the movie / season 16? Sure, but that is the case with almost every TV show. It seems like the prequel is going to allow many actors (especially those who have been a part of this world for a decade and a half) to have a break before coming back. Also, it may give the entire creative team a chance to examine and assess what the future looks like. One of the real struggles with a show like this is that timeline-wise, Nonnatus House is moving into the 1970’s, a time in which midwives were less common amidst the rise of hospital births. There is a chance the show does undergo some immense changes; yet, at the same time, the tone and heartfelt nature of it will likely persevere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

