Call the Midwife season 15: Is the show really ending?

We know that there are often rumors surrounding a long-term show like Call the Midwife but because of the subject matter this time around, it feels important to have a larger discussion. Is there a chance that season 15 is actually the final one?

Well, let’s just say that there are some reports out there, including one from the Daily Star, that claims that this is very much the case.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is what one apparent source had to say:

“After years of drama and countless births, Call The Midwife is coming to an end. The team have decided it’s time to draw the show to a close and bow out … This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends.”

So is this really the case? Let’s just say that the answer is complicated. Whether or not this is the final season of the original show as we know it remains to be seen. However, at the same time, we know that there is a prequel coming after the fact, and there are plans for there to be feature films. We also do think that there could be more of the original show depending on a number of variables.

Given that the rise of hospital births was a real thing at the time in which Call the Midwife was set, we do understand that it makes sense to end the story as we know it right now. However, we hardly think this is the last you will see of some characters. In one way or another, we do tend to think that some of these people are going to be back for the movies.

