Call the Midwife season 15 spoilers: More on a key movement

Even though Call the Midwife season 15 will not premiere on BBC One or PBS until next year, we are at least glad to have teases along the way! Thanks to the fact that the show is in active production, there are a handful of different stories that get teased here and there.

So, what are we happy to dive more into now? Well, consider a reminder that the producers are eager to take on real-like historical events from the early 1970’s, especially when it comes to women’s liberation.

In a post on the official Call the Midwife Instagram page recently, here is some of what the show had to say:

It’s been a rather interesting time on set this week, as we have recreated an iconic seventies ritual from the “Women’s Lib” era…. the burning of the bra! I mean, what could be more evocative of that time than a conflagration of ladies’ undergarments…

Sure, this may just be a small tease, but it is a reminder that the producers are going to combine elements of real life with important characters arcs at the same time. We absolutely do have a ton of questions entering the next chapter of the story, especially when it comes to how Nonnatus House continues to move forward in an era where hospital births are on the rise. This is something that we know will eventually reverberate through the show, as there are some big changes coming to the series at this point — including a feature film that is in the works that could eventually chronicle some of the characters away from their typical jobs in Poplar.

