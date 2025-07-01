Tires renewed for season 3 at Netflix; premiere date hopes

Just weeks after the release of Tires season 2 on Netflix, there is some good news to be shared regarding the future!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that the comedy series, co-created and starring comedian Shane Gillis, is going to be brought back for another batch of episodes. The news is hardly a surprise, as the first two seasons have shown themselves to be a solid hit at Netflix. Also, Shane himself is one of the most popular touring comics in America; why wouldn’t you want to stay in business with him as long as you can?

Now that the renewal situation is already taken care of, Netflix can now move over to the next order of business: Determining when Tires season 3 will actually premiere. There is a certain amount of uncertainty that inevitably comes with this due to Gillis’ busy schedule; however, remember that we are not talking here about Stranger Things or some other show that has an absolutely insane post-production window. Deadline reports that the third season is going to be premiering at some point in 2026, and that makes sense; our general hope is that the new season will stream in the summer.

As for what the story should be, is there really any reason for some deep investigation? This is a show born out of a relatively simple premise and if you are the streaming service or the producers, there’s no real reason to change it. This is a workplace comedy with relatable characters designed to be comfort TV; not everything needs to be high-concept, and that is something Gillis is more than aware of based on his standup. This is a classic case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” in TV form.

Fingers crossed that a specific premiere date here will be revealed in the winter or spring of next year.

