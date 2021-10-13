Batwoman season 3 spoilers: How big of a threat will Poison Ivy be?







We’re less than 24 hours away from the Batwoman season 3 premiere on The CW and it feels fair to say already it’s the most dangerous season yet. Not only does Ryan Wilder still have to deal with Alice and/or other characters from the first two seasons, there are also more characters from the Batman world who will be turning up. A take on the Mad Hatter will be turning up early, Poison Ivy (played by Bridget Regan) has a huge role to play, and then there is also Penguin, who was teased at the end of last season but hasn’t been mentioned all that much since.

For the sake of this article, let’s focus mostly on Ivy given that she’s such an iconic character. Not only that, but it looks like the writers have a key role plotted out for her. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is a little bit of what showrunner Caroline Dries had to say on the subject:

“That story is heightened and crazy and pure spectacle as it gets at certain points, [but] it’s a love story … She is the big bad, but there are a couple big bads who are being groomed along the way.”

One of the challenges with Ivy and the other villains, per Dries, is finding the appropriate threat level in relation to Batwoman. This is not The Flash, and because of that there aren’t a ton of meta-humans running around and causing chaos. These villains are all people who have effectively cultivated their powers, whether it be specific weapons or technology that they’ve built. How can they be worthy foes to someone like Batwoman? With a character like Ivy, that’s pretty easy to figure out. Just think about her history for a moment!

