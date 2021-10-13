Survivor 41 episode 4: Who is in the most danger?







Survivor 41 episode 4 is set to air on CBS tomorrow — are you ready for what is (hopefully) going to be another hour of drama? We’re hoping for a big focus on interesting strategic moves, and maybe a little bit less of finding various idols/advantages that make the game a little bit too confusing. With Brad gone, we want to say things are simpler since he had both a potential idol and an advantage .. we’ll just believe that when we see it.

For the time being, we want to see the focus on the tribes, the players, and who to be worried about in less than 24 hours’ time.

Luvu Tribe – At this point, it feels inevitable that it’s going to be Naseer if they go to Tribal Council. He may be playing too hard when he doesn’t need to, and we know that Deshawn in particular wants to throw an immunity challenge! Since Naseer has talked about him and Danny behind his back, it makes some sense to suspect that he is the one who would be targeted. (It would be fascinating to see the tribe throw the challenge, only for it to backfire in some strange/unexpected way.)

Yase Tribe – This one doesn’t feel complicated at all. Even if Xander didn’t get a ton of screen time on this past episode, we tend to think not too much has changed for him. The women are all really close, and he may also know he’s on the bottom there and could flip at a tribe swap. He also doesn’t have a vote until the other idols are found. NOTHING is working out all that great for him at the moment.

Ua Tribe – Finally, we turn to the group that just went to tribal, and it is the most unpredictable of the bunch. You could easily say that Genie is the weak link here given that she was on the outside of the vote to get out Brad. We’re just not sure it’s that simple. JD is still a threat, whereas no one may be looking at Genie as someone they need to get out now. In general, we do think one of the two is in the most danger.

