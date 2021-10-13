Our Kind of People episode 5 preview: The last before hiatus







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Our Kind of People episode 5? There are a few different things worth noting here.

So what’s the bad news? Let’s start off with the fact that next week will be last one for the month of October. After that, we’re going to have a hiatus of at least one week due to the World Series — and potentially longer, depending on how long it lasts.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s go ahead and share some news on what lies ahead. Episode 5 is going to be a huge one, given that we’ll have a chance to see some risky gambles, dangerous decisions, and of course a love triangle. After all, who doesn’t love a love triangle?

Below, take a look at the Our Kind of People episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Angela asks Tyrique for a favor and meets with Teddy, who takes the first steps into welcoming her into the family. Angela also tries to get Nikki accepted into the Oak Bluffs Cotillion, Raymond confides in Olivia and the Nikki-Taylor-Lauren triangle heats up. Then, Leah is shocked by Lauren’s behavior and Teddy’s condition worsens.

Beyond what’s coming up story-wise on Our Kind of People, we really just hope that the show can find more of an audience. Its ratings have slipped every single week and in the end, we’re not sure when things are going to start to turn around! The lower they go, though, and the more we worry that there won’t be a season 2 coming at any point down the road.

What do you most want to see on Our Kind of People episode 5?

