Queen Sugar season 6 episode 7 return date hopes at OWN

Unfortunately, that curiosity isn’t going to lead to another installment coming on the air next week. Per some TV listings the current plan seems to be for a marathon of season 6 so far to air next week on the network; with that in mind, October 26 is when you can expect the show back.

As for what could lie ahead, we don’t have to tell you the sort of show that this is. Queen Sugar revels in keeping you deeply invested in its characters and the world around them. They deal with real-life issues, try to stay afloat, and also handle huge secrets from the past. Tonight was a big one for Hollywood in particular (good on you for spilling about Celine!), but where will things go from here?

What we do appreciate about the season so far is the complexity of emotion. Just think about what we saw with Vi tonight, some of the friendships that are present, and how sometimes, we can be quicker to acknowledge strangers over those we know and care about. Sometimes, we turn scars into red flags and ignore the good along the way. Forgiveness is important, but so is watching your won back.

Every season of Queen Sugar eventually leads to something big; the question this time around is simply what that something will be. We’re not sure that we’re there just yet, but we certainly will understand it further in the weeks to come.

Can OWN give us a better indication of the show’s future? We know that Queen Sugar could last for years if OWN and the cast/crew wanted it to. There just are no guarantees in this world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 6 episode 7?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 6 episode 7?

