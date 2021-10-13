La Brea episode 4 spoilers: ‘The New Arrival’ + more hope?







After tonight’s new episode, does it look as though La Brea episode 4 is going to change the game yet again. How can it not when you consider the title? “The New Arrival” could be about that very thing, as over the course of this episode you’ll see Eve and others contend with a plan turning up. (Yes, all of this does feel like Lost, and that is probably meant to be the case.)

Just to give a further explanation as to what this title really means, be sure to check out the full La Brea episode 4 synopsis below:

10/19/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot. Gavin and Izzy seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their mission into the sinkhole. TV-14

We do think that it’s important for Eve and the survivors to have some sort of hope here; it’s a driving force, and it also allows this particular part of the story to continue to surprise. We’re in an era where people are so often bored in the blink of an eye. The more that you can do to keep people intrigued, the better off a show will be.

As for what’s happening with Gavin and Izzy, we can only imagine some of the government-conspiracy plots that could come with this. Everyone’s probably going to come up with their own explanations into the sinkhole moving forward, but like any good mystery, it could be some time still for the answers to emerge. We just appreciate La Brea for allowing itself to be both weird and wonderful; it keeps you guessing and from this vantage point, that’s very much a good thing for a new show.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on La Brea right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to La Brea episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







