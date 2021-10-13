Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? More on potential season 6 location







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Is this long nightmare of a hiatus officially at an end? There are a few things worth discussing now.

So where do we begin? We wish it was by sharing a ton of good news on the show’s season 6 future but alas, that is not the case. There is still no new episode airing on the network tonight and unfortunately, we are left waiting until 2022 to see what’s coming up next.

To make matters worse, there hasn’t been some huge cornucopia of news about the show over the past couple of weeks, either. Instead, the biggest news comes courtesy of How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, as it was revealed in a new interview with Michelle Collins (listen below) that the Pearson family compound in the future is actually her house! She’s been kind enough to lend her place to the NBC show, and it turns out that she’s got a history of using her real estate for various productions.

While this may not be the most groundbreaking of news, it is fun to think about the famous flash-forward home holds a special connection in the Hollywood world. We also imagine that we’ll be seeing a lot more of it in season 6, largely due to the fact that there are so many mysteries that now need to be resolved there. Take if Rebecca is going to die, if Kate is still alive, who Kevin is with, and the status of Randall’s political career.

If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to get some This Is Us premiere-date news over the next month. Why make us wait longer than that?

