New Amsterdam season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The Dr. Fuentes struggle







Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 5, you’re going to see more frustrations from none other than Max Goodwin. Not only that, but a lot of them will make sense! This is a guy who has to look at Dr. Fuentes in the position of medical director week in and week out, and there’s no denying the fact that this is driving him up the wall.

We understand where some of that pain comes from; for much of the show’s run, he’s tried everything in her power to remake the hospital. Not only that, but he’s made a number of big, personal sacrifices in service of that. Having to see things move forward in the way that they have is painful. Can he change that and also still leave with Helen Sharpe on the same schedule? That’s where things will get rather difficult.

Below, we’ve got the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 5 synopsis with a little more insight all about what you can expect from here:

10/19/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Dr. Fuentes continues her quest to remake the hospital in her vision. Max goes the extra mile to help a patient in need. Dr. Sharpe and Iggy find themselves at odds over a very serious issue. Reynolds discovers the importance of personal obligations. Bloom comes to a shocking realization about her mother. TV-14

It’s certainly true that we’re no fan of Fuentes as a character, but it is a thrill to see Michelle Forbes have such a prominent role on this show. The more significant rivals that we can see for Ryan Eggold’s character, the better. She’s also one of those characters who really believes in what it is that she’s doing; that is one of the reasons why she is such a major obstacle. She can’t be convinced away.

