Supergirl season 6 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Nightmare in National City’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Supergirl season 6 episode 16? The title is intriguing in itself in “Nightmare in National City.” Doesn’t that feel perfect for a story airing fairly close to Halloween?

From what we can gather in advance, this “nightmare” is going to be one that is stuffed full of intensity. Kara will face a complication like no other as one of her dream gigs is completely derailed by a monster’s arrival. Don’t you think that’s going to be a problem?

Below, you can check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 16 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

NIA CONFRONTS HER SISTER – Kara (Melissa Benoist) lands her dream story for Catco but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time as her interview, she is forced to take a serious look at her life and decide if she can continue to live as both Kara and Supergirl. As Dreamer (Nicole Maines) takes the lead on the search for the Dream Totem, which can vanquish they nightmare monster in National City, she realizes she needs to ask her sister Mauve (guest star Hannah James) for help. Old wounds resurface as the two sisters come face to face. The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton written by Rob Wright and Jess Kardos (#616). Original airdate 10/19/2021.

As crazy as this episode count be for Kara (and it certainly looks like it is, as her two lives are pulling her apart), it could be just as much so for Nia. She’ll spend time with her sister and, in doing that, everything from the past will rise to the surface once more.

There are only a handful of episodes left in the series and because of that, every little thing will matter so much more. Be prepared for that in advance here.

