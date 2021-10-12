Succession season 3 promo hypes up the family war further







In just a matter of days the Succession season 3 premiere is going to be here — are you ready to get more news all about it? Or, at the very least a new promo?

If you’re wondering about the latter in particular, you’re in luck! The video at the bottom of this article offers up a few new teases for what lies ahead. To the surprise of no one, Logan Roy is ready for vengeance after Kendall’s betrayal in the season 2 finale, and it looks as though he’ll do anything/everything to get what he wants. That means trying to recruit people to look into what his son is planning. (Does he really have the pull to make something like that happen?)

This promo also serves as a reminder that Logan now has more to worry about than just Kendall. After all, there are also some other threats around every corner! Think in terms of FBI potentially scoping out Waystar Royco plus some of his other kids trying their best to get ahead. From what we’ve seen of Connor, Roman, and Shiv, don’t you think that they’ll all try their best to exploit this moment for their own personal gain? It’s fair to think so.

Here’s the thing about Logan: He’s slippery beyond words. Even when you think you’ve got a leg up or have somehow figured him out, he still finds a way to weasel himself out of a bind. He’s still found a way to hold onto power and no matter who is up against him, ultimate destruction will be a challenge.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

Does this promo make you more excited for what lies ahead?

