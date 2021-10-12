Stargirl season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Courtney’s quest for survival







As we look towards Stargirl season 2 episode 11 airing on The CW next week, the path towards the finale will start to become clear. There are only a few episodes left and because of that, things have to accelerate. Villains will make their move, Courtney clings to her survival, and she’s going to have to rely on some of her friends more than ever.

Rest assured, things are going to be crazy — but also potentially fun at the same time. (Or, at least it could be that way once we get through some of the worst parts.)

For more, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

FACING THE DARKNESS – After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Meg DeLacy also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#211). Original airdate 10/19/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The CW is at this point keeping things fairly cryptic, no? There are some intentional reasons for that, mostly because they know we’re building towards something big. Remember for a moment that Joel McHale will be a series regular in season 3, just like we’re also sure that some new heroes and/or villains are going to be turning up in due time.

So, for now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are no significant scars from Courtney’s latest struggle. We’re talking here about physical ones sure, but also the mental trauma of everything she is currently going through.

