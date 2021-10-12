Chicago PD season 9 episode 4 video: Will Upton’s secret come out?







Chicago PD season 9 episode 4 is airing on NBC tomorrow night, and it could prove to be the biggest story yet for Hailey Upton. How can it now be when you think about where the story is right now?

Let’s start here by looking back on where things stand entering this episode — Tracy Spiridakos’ character is struggling mightily following the secret she’s been carrying with Voight. Over the years we’ve seen Hank manage to keep many dark things buried from his past, and that is something that could continue to be an integral part of his story the rest of the way.

Here is, of course, your reminder that Upton is not Voight. She has a different sort of conscience and when it comes to the past, it is clearly eating away at her and then some. We’ll have a chance to further gauge this on Wednesday night’s “In the Dark,” as the truth and all the pain that comes with it is eating her alive. Halstead can’t get through to her, and then you’ve also got Voight warning him that the “woman he’s sleeping next to” isn’t exactly who he thinks.

Just from the look of this promo below, this could be one of the biggest episodes of the show in a while — it’s a reminder of just how good and intense Chicago PD can be when it tells more serialized story arcs. There are so many opportunities to dive deep into these characters when you carry a single story across multiple episodes and when the dust finally settles here, we have a feeling we’ll be legitimately surprised.

If there’s one thing that we know about Chicago PD, it’s pretty simple: They want you to worry about their characters as much as humanly possible. That’s not changing now.

