New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Is Max forced to stay now?







Tonight on NBC we’re going to see New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 on the air, and you better be prepared for a new level of drama. From the very start of the season we saw Dr. Max Goodwin do what he could to improve the hospital from within. He instituted new programs, focused on patient care, and instilled a “how can I help?” philosophy that worked well for a significant period of time.

However, is the hospital now changing its ways? Karen bringing in Dr. Fuentes could allow New Amsterdam to shift more to a money-first mindset, one that could completely undo much of what Max has worked for. It’s the sort of transition that could force Ryan Eggold’s character to stay, even after he spent all this time planning an exit with Helen Sharpe.

So how will Fuentes’ arrival shake things up in the long-term? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say:

“She and Max have a history together and she’s the opposite of New Amsterdam … No one believes Max as he tries to convince everyone that she’s the absolute wrong person for the job. Then slowly we start revealing why she’s the absolute wrong person for the job, which makes Max leaving New Amsterdam even more difficult, knowing he’s leaving it in the hands of his opposite as opposed to someone like Dr. Wilder.”

Ultimately, this is going to be a massive struggle for Max — he’s spent so much time trying to help other people that often, it comes at the expense of him trying to help himself. The same for the people he cared about. His focus on his job was a major source of tension between him and Georgia during their relationship; could Fuentes’ arrival cause problems for him and Helen down the road? Maybe we’re not as worried in the long-term, but in the short-term there could definitely be some challenges.

