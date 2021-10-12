Dancing with the Stars: Tom Bergeron opens up more about exit







Even though Tom Bergeron has briefly opened up about his dismissal from Dancing with the Stars here and there, there hasn’t been a lot of context. Or, at least that was the case until now.

Speaking in a new interview with Bob Saget on his Here for You podcast, Bergeron explains that the buildup to season 28 (his final one as the co-host) really was the beginning of the end for him. A lot of it had to do with massive changes behind the scenes; another part of it had to do with the casting of Sean Spicer. Tom, especially in such a divided climate, felt strongly that DWTS should be, in his words, an “oasis” for people looking to get away from politics. That didn’t happen. He didn’t feel like he was altogether listened to, and then producers and/or ABC were rather unhappy when he voiced his displeasure about Spicer’s casting publicly. He also goes on to say that it was “not the show that I loved” through his final season there.

In the end, Tom still wishes the cast and crew well, and also makes it clear (per TVLine) that his dismissal was not that much of a shock:

“I want people to still watch it and support [the cast and crew] and understand that, sure, it’s different, but there’s still very, very talented people who are going to be on your screens … I wasn’t surprised that was my last season, so there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin [Andrews] and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”

Was ABC right to move forward without Tom?

That’s a complicated question. Creatively, the series was stronger and more familiar/warm with Tom and Erin on board. However, the ratings in the 18-49 demographic were stronger in season 29 after Tyra Banks came on board. On the flip side, the numbers are down dramatically this season. We’re sad to lose Tom and Erin from the show, but the last thing we’d want is for them to feel muzzled or that they’re on board a show they don’t believe in the same way.

