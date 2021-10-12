Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: 500th episode details!







This week NBC revealed some new details about the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU, and that includes the following title: “The Five Hundredth Episode.” Hey, there’s no beating around the bush here…

Honestly, this show should be allowed to do whatever it wants in order to celebrate this crazy achievement. This isn’t something that bulk of TV shows out there can even hope to fathom — it takes a ton of dedication from the cast and crew to get here, and that’s without even mentioning the fervent support of fans. We’re not sure if there’s ever going to be another primetime drama that makes it to this milestone — at least in terms of one starting off today. (We’re not counting the revival of Law & Order coming up — it’s already got a head start.)

Let’s get back to the details from this episode; the synopsis below at least gives us a good sense of what this story is going to be about:

10/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : Amaro asks the SVU for help in clearing a convicted man’s name and brings a figure from Benson’s past back into her life. TV-14

While we know that NBC has already announced the return of Danny Pino and Peter Hermann for this episode, don’t be shocked if there is something more they are deliberately hiding. While there’s no guarantee of that, it would very much be in a major network’s M.O. to release some big reveals to get people talking, but then also include something in the episode itself that leads to jaws on the ground. This episode is a celebration of where SVU is now, but also a shot of nostalgia for all of the good stuff we’ve seen in the past.

