Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3: What’s coming up for Eddie?







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is going to be a big one for Vanessa Ray as Eddie, especially in light of recent events!

Think back now to the events of this past episode. At the end of it, we learned that Eddie was studying, previously in secret, for the Sergeant’s exam. She wants to take a step forward in her career, but in doing so, did her marriage take a step back? Jamie has no issue at all with her trying to get promoted; he instead wonders why she chose to hide it. Was that really something she needed to keep secret? We more than understanding some of what he felt at that point, given that this is the sort of thing you’d typically want to celebrate.

It remains to be seen how much recent events factor into Friday’s episode, especially since Jamie and Eddie have a new challenge they need to take on. Per the official CBS synopsis, Sean is going to put the couple in a tough spot “when he tries his hand at the family business behind his father Danny’s back.” It feels like this is more a storyline about Sean’s potential cop aspirations than any conflict between these two characters.

Also, in the photo above, Eddie looks happy — maybe that means that there’s some resolution already on some of the tension that existed between her and Jamie? Let’s go ahead and hope for some of the best here; the story with the Sergeant’s exam, meanwhile, could take a little time to flesh out. There could be news on it before the end of the season, but right now Eddie seems to be more in the studying phase.

