





After an incredible 38-day run as Jeopardy! champion, today Matt Amodio officially lost his title to Jonathan Fisher.

On tonight’s new episode of the long-running game show, one of the biggest success stories in the program’s history actually finished in third place with under $6,000. In terms of total earnings Amodio made a whopping $1,518,601, making him the third most-successful contestant in the history of the show (excluding tournaments and specials), behind only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. He is only behind Jennings in terms of the longevity of his run.

The success of Matt has been very much important to Jeopardy! over the past few months, as he helped the show have something to celebrate amidst what has otherwise been a trying time. He was there for the end of the initial guest-host run, plus the woeful week when Mike Richards was seemingly the new host. Now, he’s been there again as the show tries to figure out who they want behind the lectern full-time. He reminded so many of us of what the game was really about and was humble and gracious through it all.

Of course, this is far from the last time we’ll see Matt Amodio within the Jeopardy! world, as we imagine he will be back for a number of different tournaments and the like. We even wonder if ABC could incorporate him for some sort of primetime events down the road; we don’t know if you can do the Greatest of All Time tournament again, but is there something else?

So long as Matt wants it, we do think there’s a future for him in the larger game-show community. For now, we just have to give the guy a massive round of applause for what has been an extraordinary run. It’s a reminder that any given day, anything can happen within the Jeopardy! world. It all comes down to the competition and the trivia itself.

