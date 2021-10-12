Survivor 41 episode 4 sneak peek: The Yase tribe as baby turtles







Survivor 41 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days, and let’s just say that Yase is riding a wave of underdog spirit.

Entering this past immunity challenge, we had little to no hope that the yellow tribe would win. Why in the world would we? We’re talking here about people who lost some early challenges in unfortunately-spectacular fashion; they were as dysfunctional as dysfunctional would be but in the end, they did find a way to pull through.

Coming off a win, though, it’s fair to say that the entire tribe is feeling a little better; not only that, but they are taking inspiration from their surroundings! In the video sneak peek below, you can see Evvie and the rest of the tribe watching some baby turtles find their way out into the ocean. The whole tribe finds something to relate to in them, mostly in that they’ve all struggled this season but haven’t given up; instead, they keep fighting and pushing themselves to get further and further in the game.

For someone like Xander in particular, he really needs to hope that the tribe around him can keep winning. Otherwise, he’d be in big trouble! It seems like he is the odd person out; not only that, but he still doesn’t have his vote after sacrificing it for the immunity idol advantage. (Ironically, it’s not altogether clear what happens with that now that Brad has been voted out of the game.)

