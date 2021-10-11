Roswell, New Mexico season 4 premiere date hopes at The CW







Following today’s enormous finale, what could the future hold in terms of a Roswell, New Mexico season 4? When could it premiere?

We suppose that the first thing that is really worth mentioning here is quite simple: There is more of the show coming! That renewal was first announced many months ago, so we can’t sit here with a straight face and say that this is a surprise. Even if the live ratings for this particular show are not great, the folks at the network have long showed faith in it and also a desire to keep it going for a long time still.

The question of course now becomes just when we’ll see the reboot back. The first two seasons were midseason entries and had a chance to air during the TV season proper. However, The CW tried a different approach for season 4 and shifted things over to the summer. This gives it probably a lower ratings threshold, and also allows the network to have a better roster of programs at a time where things can be a little bit slow.

While nothing may be 100% guaranteed at the time of this writing, it is our personal expectation that more episodes will kick off at some point midway through next year. It’s possible the premiere could be bumped up depending on what happens with The CW’s 2021-22 lineup, but we wouldn’t get your hopes up. Patience is a virtually and in this case, it absolutely has to be. That’s probably even more the case given this show’s tendency in particular to deliver some huge cliffhangers.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 4?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and hopes on the subject below! After doing that, remember to also stick around — there are a wide array of other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







