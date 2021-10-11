





Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? Following the events of last week’s episode, we certainly would understand if you’re worried about Maddie.

So where is the character at the moment? The whole point here comes in the mystery: She’s just gone. After suffering from postpartum she left both Chimney and her baby behind; you’re going to see a lot of emotional reactions to what happened over the course of tonight, but what we would not expect is for her to come back so soon.

As many of you probably are aware at this point, Hewitt recently welcomed a baby in real life and this departure is likely a personal one to accommodate her maternity leave. There has been no public statement from the actress or the producers of the show indicating that she is gone for good and we think of that as a pretty positive sign.

When Maddie does potentially return to this world, we do think that she is going to have a good bit of explaining to do. Hopefully, she can do that by explaining that she’s been off at treatment working to get better and that she’s ready to earn back some of their trust. It’s not going to be easy — Chimney is devastated, and he’s also going to be spending a lot of time around someone in Buck who has gone through this before with her. He’s not going to have an easy time opening the door once more.

Once there is more news on if/when Maddie will be back in the world of 9-1-1, we’ll absolutely have it for you here. The important thing to remember now, though, is that a certain degree of patience is going to be required.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on 9-1-1, including other updates all about what the show’s future will hold

Do you think that Jennifer Love Hewitt will be leaving 9-1-1 for a long time?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, stick around — there are more updates on the show that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







