Dancing with the Stars 30: Are Kenya Moore, Iman Shumpert in danger?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode is right around the corner, and this is going to be by and large a fun week. How can it not be when you’re thinking about Disney Heroes and Villains? Expect some memorable routines, but there is still that threat of elimination creeping right around the corner.

So who is in the most danger moving forward now? On the surface, it seems like the most likely candidate is Kenya Moore just based on the most-recent results. While she did have a solid routine last week, we’ve seen enough over time that when you’re in danger early on in a show like this, it’s really hard to dig yourself out of the metaphorical hole.

Meanwhile, we also would still look at Iman Shumpert as someone who isn’t that long for the competition. We do think that there’s a natural curiosity that surrounds a basketball player in the ballroom, but he’s one of the weaker dancers left and he probably doesn’t have the upside of a lot of the other people.

We know that it would be easy to also claim that Cody Rigsby could be in trouble moving into this week, but after surviving the remote performance last time we’re not altogether worried about him. There’s no real reason to be since he’s now able to rehearse with Cheryl Burke again! There’s a natural talent here that will probably come out and over time, we imagine him becoming a major contender in the competition once more.

As for who the favorite is right now to win, you have to look at someone like Suni Lee, JoJo Siwa, and Amanda Kloots. In general, we do think the women are much stronger than some of the men.

What do you want to see on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode?

Who do you think will be eliminated on the show next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

