Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS, Jethro Gibbs after season 19 episode 4?







Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS and his role of Jethro Gibbs following season 19 episode 4 on CBS this week? It does feel like there’s more of a reason for legitimate concern than ever before.

After all, how can there not be based on the way that tonight’s new episode ended? Gibbs opted to say in Alaska rather than return to Washington DC with McGee — the investigation into Sonova may still be ongoing to some extent, but it does feel as though the team has a partial victory for now and everything it needs to move forward. Because of this, Jethro may feel like there’s nothing else he needs to do; not only that, but he is ready to find some peace in his life. That means he is spending time in remote Alaska by himself, figuring out what he wants to do moving forward.

New NCIS video! Take a look below at all of our thoughts on season 19 episode 4 below, including Gibbs’ huge decision. We cover the series every week, so be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any of them.

So is this really the end for Gibbs on the show? In the short-term, it does feel like he’s going to be gone for a while; however, that doesn’t mean that he is gone for good. In a statement following the episode tonight executive producer Steven D. Binder absolutely left the door open for more:

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

We’ll see what happens with him moving forward but going into the season, it was noted that the plan was for Harmon to only be in a limited number of episodes. As for what his exit means for the rest of the team, does this make McGee the new leader? Maybe, but the dismissal of Alden Parker at the FBI makes him a reasonable candidate to come over to NCIS, even if he has to accept a lesser role.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to NCIS, including updates on where the show could go from here

Do you think Mark Harmon is leaving NCIS and Gibbs for good?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







