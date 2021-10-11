Dexter: New Blood premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Cold Snap’







The Dexter: New Blood premiere is slated to air on Showtime come Sunday, November 7 and from the get-go, it’s going to be compelling. It’s hard for it not to be when you’ve got Dexter Morgan at the center of this world.

The title for the premiere episode is “Cold Snap” — clearly an intentional choice, and a reference to the chilling Iron Lake, New York climate that is at the center of this story. This episode is going to set the stage for all sorts of big stuff happening after the fact; let’s just hope that there are interesting mysteries and big reveals beyond what is known so far!

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below at some thoughts all about what could be coming up. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; meanwhile, stick around — there are more updates coming throughout the season and you don’t want to miss them.

For some early insight about this episode, check out the newly-released synopsis for the premiere below (via SpoilerTV):

For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. He’s found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter’s trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings of his Dark Passenger.

The mysterious stranger could very well be Harrison, who we know is going to be a huge part of the show moving forward. He’ll have a lot of questions for his dad and it goes without saying that the kid has had quite a difficult life. It remains to be seen how long he was with Hannah, or even where Yvonne Strahovski’s character even is at this particular point in time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood

What do you want to see when it comes to the Dexter: New Blood premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are a lot of other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







