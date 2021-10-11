NCIS season 19 episode 4 sneak peek: Ducky’s back in ‘Great Wide Open’







Tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 4 is just about here, and it goes without saying that “Great Wide Open” is going to be huge. This could prove to be an all-important story for the whole serial-killer arc, and it also allows us the chance to see David McCallum back on the show as Ducky.

So why is the character coming back onscreen for this episode? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with his longtime friend Gibbs and trying to get inside his head for a moment.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here as Ducky explains precisely what he’s worried about with Jethro. He’s gone through a lot in the past several months, whether it be his suspension from NCIS, the departures of Sloane and Bishop, and of course now obsessing over this case. He wants to know from Gibbs that he’ll be okay, but there’s no real way that Gibbs can say that and actually mean it at the same time.

As for what else is coming tonight, the other sneak peeks show Gibbs and McGee in Alaska, where they are looking to uncover what really transpired with Sonova Industries and whether or not they hired the contract killer Paul Lemere in the first place. Meanwhile, Gibbs also has to deal with the aftermath of ditching Alden Parker last week — let’s just say that Gary Cole’s character is not happy about it, to the extent that there is now a warrant out for his arrest.

